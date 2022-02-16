Man charged in connection to deadly hit-and-run involving a teen

Police have identified and charged the man suspected of hitting and killing a juvenile in Clayton County.

According to investigators, the victim was hit near Walker Road at East Fayetteville Road in Riverdale around 7:37 p.m. on February 15. Authorities later learned the vehicle which struck the juvenile fled the scene.

On February 16, the victim died as a result of his injuries, officials said.

Police later found the vehicle in question and identified the suspect as Gary Freeman.

Gary Freeman is charged with vehicular homicide, hit-and-run, and driving while suspended. (Clayton County Police Department)

Freeman is being charged with vehicular homicide, hit-and-run, and driving while suspended.

An investigation continues.

