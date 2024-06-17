Man caught with copper wiring stolen from Cherokee County power substation, deputies say

article

A Jasper man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he stole thousands of dollars worth of copper wiring from a Cherokee County power substation.

Officials say on the afternoon of Jan. 16, deputies responded to an alarm at the Georgia Transmission Corporation power substation on Ball Ground Highway.

While checking out the location, deputies discovered that the fencing around the substation had been cut and someone had hidden a pickup in the nearby trees.

During their search, investigators say they found 61-year-old Aubrey Lee Miller hiding with a "large amount of copper wiring" and a pair of wire cutters under some nearby pine straw.

Miller is charged with criminal trespass, felony theft by taking, damage to public utility equipment, and destruction/vandalism to property.

He remains at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center on a bond of more than $6,800.