DeKalb investigators searching for man caught on camera dragging dogs behind car

DeKalb County investigators are asking the public for help identifying a man accused of killing one dog and leaving another for dead after tying them to the back of his car and dragging them down a road.

Officials say the act of animal abuse happened on the night of Sept. 13 in the parking lot of the Redan Recreation Center on Phillips Road.

According to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, surveillance cameras caught the man dragging the dogs behind the car, untying them from his bumper, and leaving them in the lot to die. Investigators believe the man backed out of the parking lot, so that cameras couldn't catch his license plate.

A shot taken from the security cameras. (DeKalb County District Attorney)

A witness later spotted the dogs and called the police.

Officers arriving at the scene found the body of a black 7-year-old mixed-breed male. The second dog, a brindle, mixed-breed male that was about 9 months old, was taken to DeKalb County Animal Services/Lifeline Animal Project to treat its severe injuries.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (DeKalb County District Attorney)

Authorities described the car involved in the case as a dark, four-door sedan which may be a 2008 to 2012 Chevrolet Malibu. The driver was wearing a dark gray top with a white logo on the chest and white writing on the back, dark pants, and a white baseball cap.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Animal Enforcement tip line at (404) 294-2939.