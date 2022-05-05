Man attacked during pickup basketball game at Dacula park

A 22-year-old Gwinnett County man is recovering at home after spending in the night in the hospital.

He suffered a broken leg, facial injuries, and bruises on his chest and back in an attack at Rabbit Hill Park in Dacula on Wednesday.

"They were hitting me like when we were standing up, then when I was on the ground, I remember feet from that point on," the victim said.

Concerned for his safety with the suspects still at large, he asked that his name not be use.

A 22-year-old man said he was beaten up at the basketball courts at Rabbit Hill Park in Gwinnett County on May 4, 2022. (FOX 5)

He said he was at the park with a group of friends to film a flag football video Wednesday afternoon. They decided to play basketball first

"We got to the courts around 4:30 p.m. and the guy was already there with his group of friends," the victim said.

According to the victim "that guy" suddenly turned on him, demanding money after the two groups hit the courts for a pickup game.

"He was standing in front of me saying with his buddy right here saying, ‘Where's my money at? Where's my money at?’" he said.

The injured man insisted he didn't owe the suspects money because they hadn't bet on the game.

"They got me in the back corner of the fence and that's when they just started hitting me. I fell to the ground," the man said. "I'm guessing that's how my leg got broke. I got stomp marks on my chest and stuff."

This picture of a 22-year-old man shows injuries he said he received after being beaten up at a Gwinnett County park on May 4, 2022. (Provided to FOX 5 by victim)

According to witnesses, two of the men repeatedly kicked, beat, and stomped the victim, while two others threatened to kill his friends if they intervened.

The injured man somehow managed to escape and run for help.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital.

His assailants left the park before Gwinnett County police officers arrived.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department.