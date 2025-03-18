Man arrested for suspicious death last week on Pat Mell Road in Cobb County

The Brief Arrest Made: Hector David Sagastume Rivas was arrested for the murder of Camillia Williams in Marietta. Cause of Death: The suspect allegedly choked the victim and then put his full body weight on her neck, causing her death. Ongoing Investigation: Police spent two days in the neighborhood, but the suspect’s connection to the victim remains unclear.



Cobb County police have made an arrest in connection with a suspicious death in the 200 block of Pat Mell Road, near South Cobb Drive in the Marietta area.

ORIGINAL STORY: Cobb County police investigating suspicious death on Pat Mell Road

What we know:

According to an arrest warrant, the suspect is 21-year-old Hector David Sagastume Rivas of Marietta. The warrant states that Rivas physically assaulted 52-year-old Camillia Williams of Marietta, placing her in a chokehold and causing her to lose consciousness. Once she was unconscious, the suspect allegedly told police he put both knees and his full body weight on her neck, leading to her death.

The murder occurred between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. on March 12. People in the area told FOX 5 Atlanta that the woman's body was later found in some bushes in a yard.

Residents and employees in the area also told FOX 5 Atlanta last week that they were hoping for answers as police conducted their investigation. Cobb County police spent at least two days in the neighborhood gathering evidence.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other or what led to the killing.

Rivas has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault, according to Cobb County Police Department.

The investigation into Williams' death is still active and anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 404- 577-TIPS (8477).