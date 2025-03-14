Cobb County police investigating suspicious death on Pat Mell Road

Cobb County police say they are investigating a suspicious death in the 200 block of Pat Mell Road near South Cobb Drive in Marietta area.

What we know:

According to the police department, uniformed patrol officers were dispatched to the location at approximately 8:25 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, they found a deceased female. Foul play is suspected.

What we don't know:

No other information about the deceased or manner of death has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

What's next:

FOX 5 Atlanta expects to learn more as police continue their investigation. Check back for updates.