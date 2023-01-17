Man arrested for 2 robberies at Stockbridge businesses in 1 day, police say

article

A 20-year-old man is in custody accused of trying to rob two Stockbridge businesses in a single day.

Officials say on Sunday, an armed suspect tried to rob a BP gas station on the 100 block of E. Atlanta Road.

The suspect fled that location, and police say he then robbed a Burger King on Highway 138 shortly afterwards.

An officer located the suspect's vehicle and began a police chase, at which point the suspect got away.

The next day, investigators say they tracked the suspect to a home in the area where they found 20-year-old Ortega Parks and the vehicle, in which police say they found a firearm.

Parks is charged with one count of armed robbery, one count of attempted robbery, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.