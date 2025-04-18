Man arrested for killing woman at Tucker motel on Crescent Centre Boulevard

article

Police have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a woman at a DeKalb County motel earlier this week, according to DeKalb County Police Department.

What we know:

Antonio Watson, 37, is charged with malice murder in connection to the death of 30-year-old Shelileah Alford, who was shot at the Studio 6 motel on Crescent Centre Boulevard in Tucker on the morning of April 15.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman killed in shooting at DeKalb County motel, police say

DeKalb County police said officers were called to the motel around 7:45 a.m. after receiving reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found Alford suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred inside one of the motel rooms, though evidence at the scene suggests gunfire may have continued outside the building as well. Officers blocked off part of the motel’s parking lot and placed crime scene tape near a wooded area next to the business.

Authorities say they reviewed surveillance video and other evidence as part of their investigation, which led to Watson’s arrest.

What we don't know:

At this time, the motive behind the shooting is unknown. It is also unknown if there was a relationship between Watson and Alford. The case remains under investigation.