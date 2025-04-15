Woman killed in shooting at DeKalb County motel, police say

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (FOX 5)

DeKalb County police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a woman at a motel in Tucker on Tuesday morning.

FOX 5 cameras spotted multiple patrol vehicles at the Studio Motel 6 on Crescent Centre Boulevard.

What we know:

Officials say they were called to the motel around 8:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had been shot at least once.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Officers have blocked off part of the motel's parking lot and have placed crime scene tape near the woods by the business.

Detectives say the shooting happened in one of the motel's rooms, and they are looking at surveillance video to identify the suspect.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or any possible suspects at this time.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department by using the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411 followed by the tip.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.