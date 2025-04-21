Man arrested in Johnson County for sending explicit Snapchat messages to minor

article

The Brief 23-year-old man arrested for reportedly sending inappropriate material via Snapchat to a young teen. The alleged crime reportedly happened between November and December 2024. The crime was investigated by Johnson County Sheriff's Office.



A 23-year-old man was arrested last week in Douglas on charges that he sent sexually explicit content to a 13-year-old girl through Snapchat, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Jose Quinones was taken into custody on April 16 by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and is now being held at the Danny Elbert Detention Center in Johnson County. He faces two felony charges: one count of electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor and one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes.

The charges stem from an investigation that began on Dec. 11, 2024, when Johnson County investigators received a tip regarding inappropriate communication with a minor. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Quinones contacted the victim via Snapchat between November and December 2024 and sent sexually explicit photos and videos while also requesting explicit content in return.

Following a months-long investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division, authorities gathered enough evidence to secure arrest warrants for Quinones.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact Investigator Troy Fallin at 478-864-4003.