Man arrested in identical ATM armed robberies in Jonesboro, Conyers

Police on Friday arrested a man suspected of robbing an ATM in Jonesboro before committing an identical crime in Rockdale County about a month later.

Law enforcement arrested Tzaddi Shabazz in DeKalb County. Officials said he was transferred to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities plan to transfer him to Clayton County to face charges in the Jan. 5 armed robbery.

Police said Shabazz was identified as the suspect in a robbery that happened around 12:41 p.m. that day at a Bank of America ATM.

Investigators linked that crime to a Feb. 6 robbery in Conyers after Jonesboro police found similarities between the two crimes.

