Man arrested in deadly Lithonia shootout

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the death of a man during a shootout last month in Lithonia.

Kali Smith was arrested at his home along Laguna Drive in Decatur on Tuesday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith was wanted in connection to the shooting death of 21-year-old Torey Shepherd on March 29. Investigators say Shepherd was wounded during a shootout involving Smith. He died from his injuries.

A motive behind the shootout has not been released by investigators.

Smith was charged with malice murder and aggravated assault. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

It was not immediately known when Smith’s first appearance would be.