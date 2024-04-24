Man arrested in Banks County for burglarizing store 5 years ago

article

A 57-year-old man has been arrested in Banks County for breaking into a convenience store almost 5 years ago.

Banks County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a burglary call on Oct. 4, 2019. Deputies discovered that someone broke a window, entered the store, and stole several items.

Evidence collected at the scene led them to Ray Bernard Collins Jr. On April 18, he was arrested and charged with 2nd degree burglary.