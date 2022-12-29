Man arrested for shooting, injuring 12-year-old girl during argument with her mother

article

An arrest has been made in a shooting that left a 12-year-old girl injured in the parking lot of a DeKalb County apartment complex on Wednesday.

Fernado Marquis Davis, Jr., 27, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, first-degree cruelty to children, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The shooting happened around noon in the 4700 block of Central Drive, just west of North Hairston Road.

DeKalb County police say the shooting was sparked by an argument between the girl’s mother and Davis, who they described as "a known suspect." Investigators have not released how the two knew each other.

Both Davis and the 12-year-old girl’s mother were initially taken into custody, but Davis was eventually charged.

The names of the girl and her mother were not released.

Police say the girl is recovering from her injuries.