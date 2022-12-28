12-year-old girl shot at DeKalb County apartment complex, police say

article

Police say a 12-year-old girl was shot during an argument in the parking lot of a DeKalb County apartment complex on Wednesday.

Officers were called out around noon to the 4700 block of Central Drive, just west of North Hairston Road.

DeKalb County police say officers found the 12-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to an area hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

Investigators say the girl’s mother and "a known suspect" were fighting at the time of the shooting.

Two people were taken into custody and charges are pending.

The names of those involved have not been released.

The case remains under investigation.