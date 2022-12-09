Man arrested for pointing gun at officers near Perimeter Mall

A 23-year-old man was arrested after pointing a gun at Dunwoody police officers Thursday afternoon in the area of Perimeter Mall, investigators say. Officers opened fire on the man, but did not injure him.

Khalil Thomas was charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, and one count each of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Total Wine along Perimeter Center West.

Investigators say officers were sent to the area for some "unknown trouble." When officers approached the suspect, they say he pulled a gun and pointed it at them. They say officers fired a shot at the suspect, but he was not hit. Police were able to take the suspect, an unidentified man, into custody.

Image 1 of 14 ▼ Crime scene tape surrounds the parking lot of Perimeter Center West in Dunwoody on Dec. 8, 2022. (FOX 5)

The names of the officers have not been released.

The Sandy Springs Police Department has been asked to investigate the incident.