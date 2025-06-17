Republicans suing Fulton County leaders over election board nominees

article

Republicans have filed a new lawsuit claiming that the county's Board of Commissioners blocked two of the party's nominees to the Fulton County Board of Elections.

In the lawsuit, which was filed Friday afternoon, the GOP says that county officials violated state law by not confirming Jason Frazier and Julie Adams as its nominees to the board.

What we know:

The petition is asking the Superior Court of Fulton County to order the county to appoint Frazier and Adams to the board for the 2025-2027 term and stop the county from appointing any individuals to the seats in the meantime.

Under Georgia law, the commission is required to appoint two people from the political parties that received the largest number of votes in the state - those being the Republicans and Democrats.

However, the suit alleges that the Board of Commissioners voted instead to pass motions to table Frazier and Adams's nominations, despite them qualifying for the positions under the county's regulations.

"I think the Republican Party ought to take a look at their people and not nominate people that are in [sic] the far right, and nominate people that are in the center. … But if y’all present some people that are in the center, they can get approved," the lawsuit quotes Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. as saying during the meeting.

At the same meeting, the lawsuit says that the two Democratic nominees, Douglas Selby and Teresa K. Smith, were approved by the board.

"To the extent that the Board of Commissioners sought to impose a political test on the Fulton GOP’s nominees, the Board of Commissioners acted outside its authority," the lawsuit reads.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Georgia Republican Party Chairman Josh McKoon called the Fulton County Board of Commissioners' decision "an act of pure political opportunism."

"This is an egregious precedent that could spread to other counties throughout Georgia and further desecrate the already faded confidence in our voting process," McKoon wrote. "To be clear, The Georgia Republican Party WILL NEVER stand for this. If any county attempts to mirror the actions of Fulton County they can expect a swift and aggressive legal response."

Dig deeper:

Adams is currently a member of the board and controversially argued in 2024 that she should be allowed to withhold certification of the county's election if she believed the results were incorrect or unreliable.

Following her lawsuit, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled that "no election superintendent (or member of a board of elections and registration) may refuse to certify or abstain from certifying election results under any circumstance."

She had previously refused to certify the May 2024 primary election results, raising questions about election procedures.

What's next:

A judge has not ruled on the new lawsuit.

The new term for Fulton County's Board of Elections begins on July 1.