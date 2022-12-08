Officers fire shots after man pulls gun near Perimeter Mall

Image 1 of 14 ▼ Crime scene tape surrounds the parking lot of Perimeter Center West in Dunwoody on Dec. 8, 2022. (FOX 5)

Dunwoody police say no one was injured after officers fired shots at a suspect Thursday afternoon in the area of Perimeter Mall.

According to police, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Total Wine along Perimeter Center West.

Investigators say officers were sent to the area for some "unknown trouble." When officers approached the suspect, they say he pulled a gun and pointed it at them. They say officers fired a shot at the suspect, but he was not hit. Police were able to take the suspect, an unidentified man, into custody.

The Sandy Springs Police Department has been asked to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.