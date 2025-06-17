Former KSU officer charged with battery, false imprisonment

article

A former Kennesaw State University police officer is out of jail on bond after he was accused of a crime involving another staff member.

Brandall Irving is facing battery and false imprisonment charges.

What we know:

While details about the situation remain limited, the Kennesaw State University Police Department tells FOX 5 they began an internal investigation into Irving on June 3 after receiving a complaint from a staff member.

As a result of that investigation, authorities arrested and charged Irving.

He was fired from his job as a sergeant with the university's police department on June 6. He turned himself in to deputies the same day.

The university says Irving had been with the agency since August 2016.

What's next:

Irving has since been released from the Cobb County Jail on bond, records show.