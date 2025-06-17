Atlanta City Council approves new protections to maintain tree canopy

The Brief After months of debate, the Atlanta City Council has approved some big changes to the city's Tree Protection Ordinance. The new changes increase the cost of tree removal and double the fine for illegal removals. The city has set a goal of maintaining a 50% citywide tree canopy. Officials are hoping these changes, the first since 2001, will help.



A new measure is waiting for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens' signature to protect a vital part of the "city in a forest's" skyline.

On Monday, the Atlanta City Council unanimously approved a major rewrite of the city's Tree Protection Ordinance.

What we know:

After months of debate and changes, the ordinance will soon see its first update since 2001.

"The movement to improve tree protections in Atlanta is not over because this passed," Atlanta City Councilmember Michael Julian Bond said.

One of the changes to the ordinance includes increasing the cost of tree removal by up to $140 per diameter of the tree's trunk. It also doubles the fine for illegal tree removal to $200,000 per acre.

In 2008, the city commissioned a tree canopy study and found a decline in the city's canopy over time. The city's goal is to maintain a 50% tree canopy over the city.

For months, advocates, builders, and elected leaders gathered for more than 30 meetings and work sessions to rewrite the tree protection ordinance.

"I wouldn't chalk it up as a win for the development community, and I wouldn't chalk it up as a loss," said Garrett Wiley, the vice president of government affairs with the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association.

The legislation also includes $400,000 from the city's tree trust fund to be used to help low-income seniors trim or remove hazardous trees.

What they're saying:

Environmentalists have long advocated for changes to the city's ordinance.

"Our ask for the beginning of this long process has been simple: create a balanced policy for the City of Atlanta that recognizes the inherent need to protect tree canopy while valuing the importance of housing and economic development for the city," said Michael Paris, president and CEO of the Council for Quality Growth.

Dickens released a statement about the passage of the ordinance.

"As a multi-generational Atlanta native, I am proud of our beautiful city in the forest. Atlanta has always been a national leader in tree canopy, and we have taken measures to protect it for future generations," Dickens said. "Thank you to our Planning team, City Council and everyone who worked together for a greener, more sustainable Atlanta. I look forward to the next steps of the tree preservation work that will align with our land use goals."

What's next:

The increased tree removal fees go into effect on Jan. 1, 2026.