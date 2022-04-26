Man arrested for murder of man whose body was found in bushes

article

An arrest has been made in the death of a 20-year-old man whose body was found in some bushes on Watson Bay Road in DeKalb County earlier this month.

Aurion Johnson, 22, of Stone Mountain, was arrested by the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit on Tuesday at the Brockett Road apartment in Clarkston. He was charged with malice murder.

Johnson is accused of killing 20-year-old David Hayman on the evening of March 31. Hayman, who was walking home, got into an argument with Johnson. Police said Johnson pistol-whipped Hayman before shooting him in the face.

David Hayman (Family photo)

Neither man knew each other, police said.

Hayman’s body was found the next morning.

Hayman was from Delaware but was living with his grandmother in metro Atlanta.

Advertisement

Johnson was booked into the DeKalb County Jail without bond.