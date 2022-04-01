'He was a good child': Mother mourns son shot and left for dead in DeKalb County

The search continues for the gunman DeKalb County police say shot and killed a 20-year-old man.

David Hayman’s body was found Thursday morning near bushes on Watson Bay Road.

"Just tell your babies you love them. Tell them as much as possible. Tell them how much you love them," Starmane Hayman said.

Starmane Hayman hasn’t fully grasped that she will never see her son David Hayman alive again.

"I literally just talked to him that night with his sister. We were just laughing and joking like we usually do," Hayman said.

Police believe the 20-year-old was shot Wednesday night and wasn’t found until Thursday morning.

"I guess someone decided to take his life. They approached him, and they didn’t like his response when they asked his name," Hayman said. "From what I was told they got into a fight and my son begged for him not to shoot him, and he took it upon himself to end his life. He was a kid."

David Hayman’s body was found Thursday morning near bushes on Watson Bay Road.

Hayman is from Delaware but was living with his grandmother in metro Atlanta. His mother says the body was found near her home.

"He was a good child. He wasn’t in any gangs. He liked working on cars. Just a typical 20-year-old child," Hayman said.

As police continue their search for whoever’s responsible, Hayman's mom is trying to process life without her firstborn.

"It frustrates me you decided to be judge, jury, prosecutor and executioner, and you took his life," she said.

DeKalb County police have not released any additional information about who they are looking for other than saying they will face murder charges when caught.

"People like you do not need to be on the street. You don’t need to breathe the same air as we do. You do not need to be free because my child will never walk freely. My son will never see the light of day again," Hayman said.

If you know anything that could help in this case come forward. You can remain anonymous.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE