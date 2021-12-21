Man arrested for death of brother-in-law during Christmas party fight, police say

article

The man wanted for hitting his brother-in-law with a car and killing him following an argument during a Christmas party was arrested in Henry County, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

MAN KILLS BROTHER-IN-LAW WITH CAR DURING CHRISTMAS PARTY FIGHT, POLICE SAY

Ernesto Pelayo, 34, of Lilburn, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Police said he was charged in connection to the death of Juan Davila, 41, of Lawrenceville.

It happened along Great Oaks Drive near the intersection of Windsor Oak Circle in unincorporated Lawrenceville. The party began at around 5 p.m. on Friday, police said, and went into the night.

Investigators said Davila, who lived at the home, was injured and rushed to an area hospital where he later died. Police said the collision appeared to be an "intentional act."

Investigators said the two got into a physical fight early Saturday morning in the backyard of the home. Witnesses told police Pelayo then got into his black pickup truck and hit Davila.

Police said detectives were investigating the deadly collision on Saturday morning at Windsor Oak Circle in unincorporated Lawrenceville. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

A witness reported the incident to police at about 5:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Police are still investigating what sparked the fight.

Pelayo was booked into the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center and was being held without bond as of Tuesday evening.

