Man kills brother-in-law with car during Christmas party fight, police say

The Gwinnett County Police Department have identified those involved in a deadly incident Friday night when a man struck and killed his brother-in-law with a car during an argument during a Christmas party.

POLK COUNTY PURSUIT ENDS WITH OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING, GBI INVESTIGATING

Ernesto Pelayo, 34, of Lilburn, is wanted for felony murder and aggravated assault. He was not in custody as of Saturday evening. Police took out warrants for Pelayo after the death of Juan Davila, 41, of Lawrenceville.

Ernesto Pelayo

Police were called to the scene of a collision on Saturday morning on Great Oaks Drive near the intersection of Windsor Oak Circle in unincorporated Lawrenceville. The party began at around 5 p.m. on Friday, police said, and went into the night.

Investigators said Davila, who lived at the home, was injured and rushed to an area hospital where he later died. Police said the collision appeared to be an "intentional act."

Police said detectives were investigating the deadly collision on Saturday morning at Windsor Oak Circle in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

Investigators said the incident began when Davila and his brother-in-law, Pelayo, got into a physical fight early Saturday morning in the backyard of the home. Witnesses told police Pelayor got into his black pickup truck and hit Davila.

A witness reported the incident to police at about 5:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said detectives were investigating the deadly collision on Saturday morning at Windsor Oak Circle in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

Pelayo was last seen driving a black Dodge Ram 3500 with Georgia license plate TAT2291.

Police are still investigating what sparked the fight.

Police said detectives were investigating the deadly collision on Saturday morning at Windsor Oak Circle in unincorporated Lawrenceville. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE