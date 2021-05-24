Man arrested for deadly shooting along North Avenue

article

Police in Atlanta said they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man back in November.

Richard Stewart was arrested over the weekend in Riverdale on charges of felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and aggravated assault.

Police said the charges stem from a deadly shooting on Nov. 1 in the 700 block of North Avenue near the intersection of Griffin and Neal streets.

Fred Blash, the victim in the 2020 homicide. (Atlanta Police Department)

Police said officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound sitting in the driver's seat of a black Mercedes Benz S550. Medics rushed him to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The investigation revealed the victim's identity as Fred Blash.

Investigators found out a second gunshot wound victim who took himself to the hospital around the same time. Police identified Stewart as the person who suffered that gunshot wound to the leg.

"Investigators received multiple tips through our Crime Stoppers line which ultimately led to the arrest of Mr. Stewart. And we are greatly appreciative of the citizens of Atlanta," said Sgt. Jarius Daughtery, Atlanta Police Department.

Investigators said they were able to later link Stewart to the other crime scene.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.