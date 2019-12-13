Man arrested for breaking into cars in Cherokee County

Deputies in Cherokee County said they thwarted a car break-in bandit early Friday morning.

Anthony LaMount Lewis, 25, of Lawrenceville, was arrested on entering auto and marijuana possession charges. He was booked into the Cherokee Adult Detention Center on a $5,875 bond.

Deputies said Lewis’ clothing and vehicle matched the description of a man rummaging through cars in the Mirramont subdivision in the Towne Lake area around 2:30 a.m. Friday. When deputies pulled him over, he told them he had just left his girlfriend’s home. Deputies noticed he was soaking wet and breathing hard.

After a search of his vehicles, deputies said they found marijuana, a computer, cellphones and a wallet belonging to a female.

Investigators spent Friday trying to track down the owner of the items found in the vehicle.