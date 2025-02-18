Man arrested for fatal shooting in Cherokee County Monday night

article

A man was arrested and charged with murder after a fatal shooting Monday night in Cherokee County, authorities said.

What we know:

Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a person shot around 10:22 p.m. on North Lake Drive in Canton. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive adult male lying in a carport. Another man, identified as 44-year-old David Daniel of Canton, was next to the victim. An adult woman was also at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cherokee Fire and Emergency Services arrived but determined the man on the ground was already deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Michael Kyle Reid of Canton.

Investigators determined that the home belonged to the woman at the scene. Daniel was her current boyfriend, and Reid was an acquaintance of both, according to officials. Neither man lived at the residence.

What's next:

Daniel was taken into custody and charged with murder. Authorities said a firearm was recovered at the scene. He remains held without bond at the Cherokee Adult Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.