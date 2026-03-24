Man arrested in Edgewood Court Apartments double murder

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The Brief Marcus Caldwell, 36, faces murder charges for a November double shooting. Police found two men dead at Edgewood Court Apartments on Nov. 9. Caldwell is held without bond in DeKalb County Jail on felony charges.



Police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a deadly double shooting at the Edgewood Court Apartments this past November.

Marcus Caldwell is charged with two counts each of murder and aggravated assault.

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Nov. 9 at 1572 Hardee Street NE. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived around 6 p.m. to find 24-year-old Michael Cammick and 32-year-old Terrell Jordan. Both were shot and died from their injuries.

What's next:

Caldwell was booked into the DeKalb County Jail where he remained Tuesday evening without bond. In addition to his aforementioned charges, he also faces a count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.