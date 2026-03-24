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Man arrested in Edgewood Court Apartments double murder

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 24, 2026 8:07pm EDT
Edgewood
FOX 5 Atlanta
Michael Cammick, 24, and Terrell Jordan, 32, were found shot to death outside an apartment complex on Hardee Street NE in Atlanta’s Edgewood neighborhood on Nov. 9, 2025. article

Michael Cammick, 24, and Terrell Jordan, 32, were found shot to death outside an apartment complex on Hardee Street NE in Atlanta’s Edgewood neighborhood on Nov. 9, 2025. (Atlanta Police Department)

The Brief

    • Marcus Caldwell, 36, faces murder charges for a November double shooting.
    • Police found two men dead at Edgewood Court Apartments on Nov. 9.
    • Caldwell is held without bond in DeKalb County Jail on felony charges.

ATLANTA - Police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a deadly double shooting at the Edgewood Court Apartments this past November.

Marcus Caldwell is charged with two counts each of murder and aggravated assault. 

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Nov. 9 at 1572 Hardee Street NE. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived around 6 p.m. to find 24-year-old Michael Cammick and 32-year-old Terrell Jordan. Both were shot and died from their injuries.

What's next:

Caldwell was booked into the DeKalb County Jail where he remained Tuesday evening without bond. In addition to his aforementioned charges, he also faces a count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Source: The details in this article come from the Atlanta Police Department and previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting. 

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