$10K reward offered in deadly Edgewood double homicide investigation

The Brief Two men, Michael Cammick and Terrell Jordan, were found shot to death on Hardee Street NE in Edgewood. Atlanta police are still investigating the circumstances and have not identified any suspects or motive. A $10,000 Crime Stoppers reward is offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.



Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help as homicide detectives investigate the deadly shooting of two men in the Edgewood neighborhood earlier this week.

What we know:

Investigators said officers were called around 5:57 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 9, to a report of a person shot at 1572 Hardee Street NE. When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Michael Cammick and 32-year-old Terrell Jordan dead from gunshot wounds.

Detectives with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are working to determine what led up to the shooting. The department said the investigation remains ongoing and could change as new information develops.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, whether any suspects have been identified or arrested, or if a weapon was recovered.

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting CSGA.