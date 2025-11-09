Two men found dead after shooting at Edgewood Court apartments

Two men were found dead Sunday evening after a shooting at an apartment complex in northeast Atlanta, police said.

What we know:

Officers were called to the Edgewood Court Apartments located at 1572 Hardee Street NE just before 6 p.m. after reports of a shooting at the Edgewood Court Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found two men dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside one of the units.

What we don't know:

Atlanta police have not said what led up to the shooting or whether anyone else was inside the apartment at the time.

Investigators have not released the victims’ names or ages, and no suspects have been identified.

It’s also unclear if a weapon was recovered or if detectives believe this was a targeted attack or random act of violence.