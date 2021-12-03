Man accused of 'disfiguring patients', practicing dentistry without a license arrested

article

A man suspected of being unlicensed while practicing dentistry has been taken into custody, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said they began investigating Gerardo S. Lossada after learning of reports claiming he caused pain and disfigurement to patients.

Investigators then obtained a search warrant and found evidence of dentistry and orthodontics procedures at his home.

Lossada was booked in the Gwinnett County Jail with a bond of $1,3000, according to the sheriff's office.

An investigation continues with assistance from the board.

