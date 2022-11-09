Expand / Collapse search
Man arrested after car crashes into all-girls school in DeKalb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
DeKalb County
Obinna Aguocha (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The driver of the car that smashed into an all-girls school in DeKalb County on Monday has been arrested.

Obinna Aguocha, 39, of Atlanta, was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on three counts of aggravated assault.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday. DeKalb County police say a silver Toyota Yaris crashed through a classroom window next to the main entrance to the Ivy Prep Academy located at 1807 Memorial Dr SE.

About 25 fifth graders were inside the classroom at the time, officials said.

Three students and Aguocha were injured, police said. All are expected to survive.

The school, which teaches about 500 students from Kindergarten through eighth grade, will hold classes virtually through Monday to allow for repairs.

Police have not released the circumstances surrounding the incident or what led to the criminal charges.