Car crashes into DeKalb County school

DeKalb County police hope to find out why a driver plowed into a charter school classroom.

The frightening accident happened at Ivy Preparatory Academy on Memorial Drive.

The headmaster at Ivy Prep Academy say a teacher was engaging her class when out of nowhere, a car plowed through the classroom and window, setting off quite a bit of chaos.

It happened around 10:30 Monday morning a car plowed into the classroom injuring three students and the driver.

DeKalb County Fire and Police rushed to the scene.

The school notified anxious parents by phone through their crisis protocol program.

Fire officials say the students suffered minor injuries.

The public charter school closed right after the accident. They were already closed Tuesday for Election Day and they will be in touch with parents about the rest of the week.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.