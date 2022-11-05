Man allegedly texted he 'always shoots first' after opening fire at rival gang members, Cobb DA says

Prosecutors said a Cobb County jury found a man guilty of shooting at members of a rival gang.

The Cobb County District Attorney's office said Taviair Dye received a 15-year sentence with 10 in custody after a jury convicted him of aggravated assault and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Prosecutors said the incident happened when Dye opened fire on four men changing a flat tire in the Country Cove subdivision of Powder Springs. Those men returned fire and left.

Dye allegedly texted an acquaintance of the victims that threatened he "always shoots first."

Police later stopped the car involved in the shooting because it was driving on the rim of its wheel. Police noticed a bullet hole in the body and window of the car.

Investigators discovered Dye bragged about being in shootouts and shooting at people who opposed the 2Solid gang, of which he is allegedly affiliated.