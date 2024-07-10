Man accused of stealing wallets from East Atlanta yoga business

article

Atlanta police want to find a man accused of stealing personal items from an East Atlanta yoga business.

The theft happened on Saturday shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the M3 Yoga & Hot Pilates Atlanta on the 1500 block of DeKalb Avenue NE.

Police say camera footage showed a man going through bags and purses while customers practiced their yoga poses.

Investigators believe the man had a female accomplice with them.

After the theft, both people fled the area in a gray sedan, officials say.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.