Man accused of stealing vapes from Henry County smoke shop

Henry County police are looking for a man accused of stealing from a local smoke shop.

Officials say the theft happened Monday afternoon at Xhale City on the 200 block of Fairview Road in Ellenwood.

According to investigators, the man entered the store and asked the clerk for several items inside a glass case. When the clerk went to look for the case's key, the man reportedly grabbed multiple vapes and two torch guns from the counter and ran out of the store.

Authorities shared photos of the name taken from surveillance footage on Facebook.

(Henry County Police Department)

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call Henry County detectives at (770) 288-8278, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770- 957-9121, or text a tip to (770) 220-7009.