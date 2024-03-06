Expand / Collapse search
Man accused of stealing tools from driver stranded on Atlanta interstate

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Stills from a video showing the reported tool theft (Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are looking for a man they say posed as a Good Samaritan to steal from a stranded driver.

Officials say the theft happened when a driver was stuck on Interstate 285 near Bolton Road on Feb. 28.

According to investigators, the man pulled over and offered to help, but then stole tools from the driver's trunk instead.

The suspected thief is described as a tall and heavy-set Black man who was driving a silver Toyota sedan. Officials do not have his license plate number.

If you have any information that could help police identify the man, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.