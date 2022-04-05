Man accused of stealing car with child in back seat to appear in court

article

The man accused of stealing a running car with a child sitting in the back seat is due in court on Tuesday morning.

Darius White is charged with kidnapping, cruelty to children and theft by taking in the Monday morning incident. Police returned the child to their mother on Monday after law enforcement tracked the stolen car from the air and Georgia State Patrol disabled it.

It happened at around 8:45 a.m. Monday near 888 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

Atlanta Police Department Captain Felicia Claxton said someone reported the stolen car to police, then officers learned there was a 9-year-old inside.

Police said a running car with a child inside was stolen on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Fulton County Police Air Unit assisted Atlanta police and found the stolen car within an hour of the initial report.

White allegedly got out of the car and ran of foot, and the helicopter tracked him until law enforcement took him into custody.

