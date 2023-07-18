Man accused of kidnapping, murdering ex makes court appearance

Bond was denied for the 20-year-old accused of kidnap and murder in the killing of his ex-girlfriend.

Khalijah Jones was working at a Fayette County Wingstop when the crime happened.

Authorities also released 911 calls describing the horrific kidnapping.

The Wingstop manager and employees were the first to call. They watch the kidnapping unfold.

"No, everything is not okay. He came in here with a gun," the manager told a 911 operator.

The frantic Wingstop manager tried to stop suspect Cameron Hopkins, but the 20-year-old pushed past her, determined, police say, to kidnap 19-year-old Khaliyah Jones at gunpoint from the restaurant in front of people.

Operator: "So, he came inside with a gun and took his?

Manager: "Yes, one of my employees is outside. He dragged her outside at gunpoint."

Shay Jones posted a picture on Facebook asking for prayers for her real friend.

Khalijah’s aunt was one of many who called 911 during the kidnapping, pleading for help.

"He’s harassing her on her job, and she needs some protection. He’s making her get in his car, and he’s trying to take her. Don’t get in the car. He was beating on her, and he made her get in the car," the aunt exclaimed during a 911 call.

She also said there was a restraining order in place where Hopkins was to stay away from Jones.

Hopkins forced Jones into his red Camaro. Police spotted the two and pursed the vehicle until it turned into Lovejoy High school where officers say they saw Cameran shoot Khaliyah.

On Tuesday, a magistrate judge described the horror.

"Where the offender turn and shot victim in the chest, torso and chin, killing the victim. The offender then fired on Fayetteville Police officers and deputies," the judge read.

Judge Betrice Scott, of Clayton County Magistrate Court, denied bond. The judge also said Hopkins told police Jones shot herself.

The judge appointed a public defender for the 29-year-old murder suspect.

Jones’ parents were present for the first appearance zoom hearing.

Hopkins told the judge he had a job and was working on his CDL, a commercial driver’s license.

A preliminary hearing was set for August 7.

The aunt appeared to acknowledge Hopkins kidnapped Jones at gunpoint one year ago from a Lovejoy Walmart and was out on bond when police say he kidnapped her again.

"He already had a restraining order against him up here. He needs to be picked up and arrested," the aunt said.

Police say Hopkins killed Jones before he could be tried on last year’s kidnapping.