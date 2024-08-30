Man accused of flashing women at shopping centers arrested

A Newnan man was arrested after women in two different shopping centers reported that he had exposed himself to them in parking lots.

Victims of the flasher gave police a description of the man’s car, even his license plate, as well as his clothing. They said he was wearing a Hawaiian shirt.

Video of the arrest shows the man in a Hawaiian shirt being taken into custody by Newnan Police.

Officers say it started with a 911 call from the parking lot of the Applebee’s in the Newnan Crossing shopping center. Police say while they were questioning the man at Applebee’s, a second call came in from a shopper at a nearby Target store, who also described the man and his car.

Police took the man into custody. He has been identified as 32-year-old Luiz Perez from Newnan.

The Newnan police report says Perez has several tattoos. It says one on his neck reads, "Only God can judge me."

He’s been charged with public drunkenness, indecent exposure and driving on a suspended license.