Major delivery services to allow healthcare deliveries; DoorDash offers FSA/HSA payment option

This is big news for families trying to spend FSA money by the end of the year. Flexible Spending Accounts and Healthcare Savings Accounts have enlisted three big delivery services as a new shopping option for those using these savings accounts.

DoorDash will now offer delivery of healthcare items that are covered by both FSA and HSA. Instacart is coming soon. And Uber Eats will have a modified version in the new year.

Let's start with DoorDash, By making sure your FSA or HSA cards are included in your payment options. If you use this delivery method for healthcare purchases through Nov. 24, there's a 30% discount for eligible healthcare orders. In the fine print you'll see the order has to be at least $25. And it tops out at a $12 discount. Use the promo code "HEALTH30."

Let's slide over to Instacart. Its FSA/HSA collaboration begins Dec. 4. Eligible purchases there have a badge that indicates it counts as an FSA or HSA approved purchase. The Instacart system gives you the receipt you can use to get reimbursed. No built-in payment method option there.

Uber Eats has changes for the new year. SNAP recipients and FSA only will be accessible through this delivery service in 2024.

