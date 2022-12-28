Seniors struggling with burst pipes, lack of water for days at Decatur apartments

The temperature may be rising, but the frigid Arctic blast is still causing problems around metro Atlanta.

For the senior residents of Decatur's Magnolia Circle Apartments, burst pipes and freezing temperatures have left them without service for days.

Christmas was anything but merry for Faye Sermons.

"I'm doing miserable, real miserable," she said. "My water has been off for four days."

WATER MAIN BREAKS, ISSUES CONTINUE FOR PARTS OF METRO ATLANTA AFTER FREEZE

Sermons says she has had no service since Christmas Eve.

"You can't cook. You can't flush your commode. You can't take a bath," she said.

The Decatur senior is one of a number of residents at the senior apartment complex without water.

Her son and grandson had to bring in bottled water just to do the basics many of us take for granted.

"They had to bring me water in buckets," she said. "It's just hard."

ELDERLY, DISABLED ATLANTANS GO DAYS WITHOUT CLEAN WATER, SHOWERS AMID FRIGID TEMPS

Reginald Young, the president of the tenants' association at Magnolia say a pipe burst inside another apartment, sending water gushing into the resident's home.

"He was in water that was ankle deep," Young said.

Residents say management is ignoring them.

"When you get at this age – you expect – you've given your best in life — and at this age, just a little bit of respect would be nice," Sermons said.

The icy weather cracked water mains and pipes all across the metro area. Four countries, including DeKalb County, issued boil-water advisories.

Officials say they are working as fast as they can to get everything repaired and hope the warmer weather helps prevent any more problems.