Water main breaks, issues continue for portions of metro Atlanta after freeze

While the worst of Georgia's freezing, cold Arctic blast is behind us, many areas throughout the state were left putting together the pieces for residents experiencing severe water issues.

As facility delays, closures, and water outages continue to be reported, this list will be updated regularly to bring the latest information county-by-county.

Here is what we know:

Clayton County

*Boil Water Advisory in effect

Closures/Delayed Openings

Forest Park City Hall including all finance and executive offices, human resources, planning, building and zoning, recreation and leisure, and the Forest Park Senior Center will remains closed on Wednesday.

Warming centers open

When: Now until 12 p.m. Dec. 28

Where: Sequoyah Middle School; 95 Valley Hill Road, Riverdale

Cots and blankets will be provided

Resources to report water leaks

Water being distributed to residents

Tuesday, the county gave away 3,336 cases of water to residents. Unfortunately, the bottle water distribution sites had to close early.

Forest Park says it will hold another distribution on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Forest Park Recreation Center parking lot, located at 803 Forest Pkwy. Residents must show their IDs. Limit one case per vehicle.

Clayton County is opening two locations, one at fire station No. 4 located at 1034 E. Fayetteville Road in Riverdale and one at fire station No. 13 located at 264 North Main Street in Jonesboro. Both locations will be open from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., or until supplies run out. One case per vehicle and resident ID is required.

Cobb County

Closures/Delayed Openings

Where: Vinings Branch Library, The west Cobb Senior Center, The Freeman Poole Senior Center

How long: Until clean crews finish repairing buildings

DeKalb County

Warming centers open

Exchange Park Recreation Center; 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur

When: Now until 7 a.m. Dec. 28

Mason Mill Recreation Center; 1340 McConnell Drive, Decatur

When: Now until 7 a.m. Dec. 28

Tobie Grant; 593 Parkdale Drive, Scottdale

When: Now until 7 a.m. Dec. 28

Water main breaks waiting to be repaired

Rowland Road

I-85 and Shallowford

Tucker Industrial Road and Florence Street

Wildcat Road

Rainbow Road

Fulton County

Warming centers open

Old Adamsville Recreation Center; 3404 Delmar Lane NW

When: Now until 9 a.m. Dec. 28

Men only

Central Park; 400 Merritts Avenue NE

When: Now until 9 a.m. Dec. 28

Women and children

Thomasville Recreation Center; 1835 Henry Thomas Drive SE

When: Now until 9 a.m. Dec. 28

Etris-Darnell Senior Center; 5285 Lakeside Drive, Union City

When: Now until 7 a.m. Dec. 28

Seniors and caregivers

For more information contact the Fulton County STAR Line at 404-613-6000 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Burdett Park Multipurpose Facility; 2945 Burdett Road, South Fulton

When: Now until 8 a.m. Dec. 28

*Residents can bring containers for water filling

Water Distribution Sites

Fire Station No. 6; Cedar Grove Road, South Fulton

Daily from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. or until supplies run out

*One case of water per vehicle with proof of residency

Fire Station No. 4; 5890 Plummer Road SW, South Fulton

Daily from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. or until supplies run out

*One case of water per vehicle with proof of residency

**Residents can bring containers for filling

Closures

Senior Services Closures

Helene S. Mills Senior Multipurpose Facility

Hapeville Senior Center

New Beginnings Senior Center

Camp Truitt Senior Center

Bethlehem Senior Center

New Horizons Senior Center

Southeast Library

Library Closures

Dr. Robert E. Fulton Library at Ocee

Milton Library

Fairburn Library

College Park Library

West End Library

Metropolitan Library

Board of Health Closures

The Oak Hill Facility will remain closed Dec. 28.

South Fulton Service Center Updates

The South Fulton Service Center will remain closed Dec. 28. Find alternate service locations here

Resources to report water leaks

City of Fairburn

Residents of Fairburn have been asked to report any water issues to 770-964-2244

Water main breaks waiting to be repaired

1457 Mims Street SW, Atlanta

To report issues in your area to FOX 5 Atlanta to raise awareness, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.