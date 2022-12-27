Water main breaks, issues continue for portions of metro Atlanta after freeze
ATLANTA - While the worst of Georgia's freezing, cold Arctic blast is behind us, many areas throughout the state were left putting together the pieces for residents experiencing severe water issues.
As facility delays, closures, and water outages continue to be reported, this list will be updated regularly to bring the latest information county-by-county.
Here is what we know:
Clayton County
*Boil Water Advisory in effect
Closures/Delayed Openings
Forest Park City Hall including all finance and executive offices, human resources, planning, building and zoning, recreation and leisure, and the Forest Park Senior Center will remains closed on Wednesday.
Warming centers open
When: Now until 12 p.m. Dec. 28
Where: Sequoyah Middle School; 95 Valley Hill Road, Riverdale
- Cots and blankets will be provided
Resources to report water leaks
RELATED: CLAYTON COUNTY: OFFICIALS SAY REPORT LEAKS ASAP
Water being distributed to residents
Tuesday, the county gave away 3,336 cases of water to residents. Unfortunately, the bottle water distribution sites had to close early.
Forest Park says it will hold another distribution on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Forest Park Recreation Center parking lot, located at 803 Forest Pkwy. Residents must show their IDs. Limit one case per vehicle.
Clayton County is opening two locations, one at fire station No. 4 located at 1034 E. Fayetteville Road in Riverdale and one at fire station No. 13 located at 264 North Main Street in Jonesboro. Both locations will be open from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., or until supplies run out. One case per vehicle and resident ID is required.
RELATED: FOREST PARK RESIDENTS ANXIOUS FOR WATER SERVICE TO BE RESTORED
Cobb County
Closures/Delayed Openings
Where: Vinings Branch Library, The west Cobb Senior Center, The Freeman Poole Senior Center
How long: Until clean crews finish repairing buildings
DeKalb County
Warming centers open
Exchange Park Recreation Center; 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur
When: Now until 7 a.m. Dec. 28
Mason Mill Recreation Center; 1340 McConnell Drive, Decatur
When: Now until 7 a.m. Dec. 28
Tobie Grant; 593 Parkdale Drive, Scottdale
When: Now until 7 a.m. Dec. 28
Water main breaks waiting to be repaired
- Rowland Road
- I-85 and Shallowford
- Tucker Industrial Road and Florence Street
- Wildcat Road
- Rainbow Road
Fulton County
Warming centers open
Old Adamsville Recreation Center; 3404 Delmar Lane NW
When: Now until 9 a.m. Dec. 28
- Men only
Central Park; 400 Merritts Avenue NE
When: Now until 9 a.m. Dec. 28
- Women and children
Thomasville Recreation Center; 1835 Henry Thomas Drive SE
When: Now until 9 a.m. Dec. 28
Etris-Darnell Senior Center; 5285 Lakeside Drive, Union City
When: Now until 7 a.m. Dec. 28
- Seniors and caregivers
- For more information contact the Fulton County STAR Line at 404-613-6000 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Burdett Park Multipurpose Facility; 2945 Burdett Road, South Fulton
When: Now until 8 a.m. Dec. 28
*Residents can bring containers for water filling
Water Distribution Sites
Fire Station No. 6; Cedar Grove Road, South Fulton
Daily from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. or until supplies run out
*One case of water per vehicle with proof of residency
Fire Station No. 4; 5890 Plummer Road SW, South Fulton
Daily from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. or until supplies run out
*One case of water per vehicle with proof of residency
**Residents can bring containers for filling
Closures
Senior Services Closures
- Helene S. Mills Senior Multipurpose Facility
- Hapeville Senior Center
- New Beginnings Senior Center
- Camp Truitt Senior Center
- Bethlehem Senior Center
- New Horizons Senior Center
- Southeast Library
Library Closures
- Dr. Robert E. Fulton Library at Ocee
- Milton Library
- Fairburn Library
- College Park Library
- West End Library
- Metropolitan Library
Board of Health Closures
- The Oak Hill Facility will remain closed Dec. 28.
South Fulton Service Center Updates
- The South Fulton Service Center will remain closed Dec. 28. Find alternate service locations here.
Resources to report water leaks
City of Fairburn
- Residents of Fairburn have been asked to report any water issues to 770-964-2244
Water main breaks waiting to be repaired
- 1457 Mims Street SW, Atlanta
To report issues in your area to FOX 5 Atlanta to raise awareness, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.