Clayton County: Officials say report leaks ASAP

The Clayton County Water Authority (CCWA) has asked customers to help report any leaks seen out and about in the community. Especially, in areas that are vacant or unoccupied. Officials say these reports could be crucial in helping restore water pressure and service to other customers affected by outages.

"We do not have an estimated timeline of when pressure and service will be restored to customers in the affected areas. We understand how difficult this is for our customers and the frustration and anger they feel. We are working to get service restored as soon as we can. Unfortunately, there is not a quick solution to get our system back where it needs to be to supply water to all customers," General Manager H. Bernard Franks said.

How to report a leak in Clayton County

To report a leak, call 770-960-5200, listen to the entire message and then select "0". Residents can also send a private message to the Clayton County Water Facebook page instead.

BROKEN PIPES CAUSING WATER ISSUES, BOILED WATER ADVISORY IN CLAYTON COUNTY

What to do during a boil water advisory

The boil water advisory officials issued on Christmas Day is still in effect. Here is a guide to comply:

Heat a pot of hot water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the pot to the top

Keep heating the water for one more minute

Turn off the heat source and let the water cool

Pour water into a clean, sanitized container with a cover for storage

Cooled boiled water can be used for: drinking, brushing teeth, washing food, preparing baby formula, making ice and giving to pets.