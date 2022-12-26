Clayton County issues boil water advisory

Clayton County is under a boil water advisory after residents in Forest Park reported having low water pressure.

Dangerously cold weather has caused issues with water supply, officials said. County officials said the advisory is in effect for residents with low pressure.

Once water service is restored for customers without service, they will need to follow the boil water advisory.

"Our team is working to resolve the issue and restore service as quickly as possible. However, we do not have an estimate on when service will be restored," Clayton County Water Authority General Manager H. Bernard Franks said. "We understand the difficulty this causes not only during an extremely cold weather event, but also during the holiday."

Cooled boiled water should be used for: drinking, brushing teeth, washing food, preparing baby formula, making ice and giving to pets.

Here's what to do during a boil water advisory