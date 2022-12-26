DeKalb county issues boil water advisory for two areas

article

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has issued a boil water advisory for the following two areas:

Area 1 - South of Henderson Road, North of Rockbridge Road, East I-285 and West of the DeKalb/Gwinnet County line

Area 2 - South of East College Avenue, North of Linecrest/County Line Road, East of the City of Atlanta border, and West of I-285

Authorities say the various water main breaks throughout the county have caused a dangerously low drop in water pressure. When something like this occurs, there is a potential health hazard in the affected area.

"In an abundance of caution for our citizens and to protect the public from any potential health hazards, residents in the affected area are being asked to boil water for at least one minute after water comes to a rolling boil prior to drinking, cooking or preparing baby food," the advisory read.

This warning is expected to remain in place until further notice. Any questions can be directed to the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243.