Lyft to pull scooters from Atlanta streets

There will be fewer scooters in the city of Atlanta starting next Friday. Lyft is looking to pull their scooter operations from Atlanta.

In a statement sent to FOX 5 News, Lyft wrote:

“We’re grateful to our scooter riders in Atlanta as well as our partners in Atlanta city government. We’re shifting resources and will be ending scooter operations on November 22. We look forward to continuing to provide riders with other modes of reliable transportation.”

The move comes three months after Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms moved to limit the use of scooters between 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. to help curb accidents involving riders. The mayor’s action came following at least a half dozen scooter-related fatalities in metro Atlanta.

The mayor also limited the number of scooters allowed in the city.

Last month, members of the Georgia Senate Study Committee on Evaluating E-scooter and Other Innovative Mobility Options for Georgians met to discuss possible legislation across the state.

Some municipalities in Georgia have already banned the use of dockless scooter rentals.

It was not immediately clear if any of that played a role in Lyft’s decision.

