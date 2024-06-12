Ludacris, OutKast to be honored with special nights by Atlanta Braves

article

The Atlanta Braves will honor multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning rapper, actor, and philanthropist Ludacris during their game against the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on Sept. 4.

Ludacris is set to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Additionally, the first 15,000 fans to arrive will receive an exclusive Ludacris bobblehead. The Battery Atlanta will feature entertainment from Ludacris' official DJ, and a food truck will be on-site serving dishes inspired by the menu of Ludacris' Chicken and Beer restaurant.

Ludacris performed at the World Series celebration at Truist Park in 2021 and was featured in the launch video for their City Connect uniforms in 2023.

In related news, the Braves will host OutKast Night on Aug. 6.

On OutKast night, the celebrations will begin pregame in The Battery Atlanta with the ATLiens Diner food truck making its return with food offerings inspired by OutKast lyrics.

For those entering the ballpark, the first 15,000 fans through the gates will receive the popular OutKast bobblehead featuring Big Boi and André 3000 wearing Braves gear and riding in a red convertible. New for this year will be special co-branded merchandise available for purchase on-site only.

OutKast bobblehead

Both nights are part of the Braves' efforts to pay homage to local Atlanta musical legends, showcase the city’s historic impact on culture and the music industry, and spotlight up-and-coming artists.