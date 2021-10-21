Loved ones gather to celebrate the life of Catherine Khan

Friends and family of Catherine Khan gathered Thursday evening to remember her life.

Loved ones took the stage at a Snellville church to share memories of the 28-year-old.

Her life ended unexpectedly when she was ejected from a Lamborghini in Buckhead last week.

28-year-old Catherine Khan, who died after she was ejected from a moving Lamborghini, police said. (Family photo)

However, Thursday evening's gathering wasn't about the tragedy.

"Grief exists where love lived first," said a family member.

"It has been encouraging to me, as the pastor of 12stone Church, to see the people come in through our doors over the last 45 minutes hugging and embracing and crying. It's Catherine. It's who she was and how she lived that unified this room."

Her family member shared a special memory he had with her last year.

"My cherished memory of her was when she and my sister came down to visit my family last year. She cooked for us, we went to the pier, and the beach, and we had a great quality time with this cherished soul," he said.

While she may be gone, those who knew her can find comfort in knowing she left a piece of her with every single life she touched.

"Cat was so strong-willed. She loved everyone so much," said her friend. "She's still with us. We can feel her."

