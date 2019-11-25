Louis Vuitton buying Tiffany & Co. for more than $16B

An iconic jewelry company will soon be under new ownership.

Louis Vuitton says it has reached a deal to buy Tiffany & Co. for more than $16 billion.

Tiffany & Co. or Tiffany's flagship store at the 5th Ave in New York City, United States of America. Tiffany's is an American luxury jewelry brand. The historical building and Tiffany's logo are famous and worldwide known from the iconic movie Br Expand

Tiffany & Co. is a 180-year-old company with 300 boutiques world-wide.